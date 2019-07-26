GENERIC: Police lights
A former Saginaw County commissioner is facing a misdemeanor charge in a deadly traffic crash.

That crash happened in March at Lawndale and McCarty in Saginaw County's Saginaw Township, claiming the life of 36-year-old Valerie O'Farrell.

The intersection is a four-way stop.

Investigators say a pick-up ran the stop sign, colliding with O'Farrell's car as she was making a turn.

Former County Commissioner Ray Bartels has been charged with a moving violation causing death. It is a one-year misdemeanor.

The 78-year-old was formally charged this week. He pleaded not guilt.

Bartels is out on a $25,000 bond.

