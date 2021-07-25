Crime fighting K-9s give years of their life to protect and serve, just like retired police dog Canjo who served Saginaw for eight years.
"He opened up the doors to the canine world to the community of Saginaw," said Jody Wilk, Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association.
Former Saginaw Police Officer, Doug Stacer, retired Canjo in 2019 after eight years of service.
"You know, he was always constantly there. I mean, he would sleep next to the bed. There were times he'd want to sleep in bed," Stacer said.
Two months ago the problems started for Canjo.
"And he had started to go in his circle before he had laid down, and he yelped in pain. And then started immediately limping on his back right leg. And we had no idea what had happened," Wilk said.
Canjo started experiencing bone spurs. While the vet was checking him out, she found another problem: the disks in his spine were compressing, which could lead to paralysis.
"His was exasperated because of all the work he was doing. The -- every time he went into work he jumped up into that Tahoe. Every time he got out, he jumped down," Wilk said.
Canjo had a five-hour surgery but still needs medicine and has limited movement. And recently, doctors found a blood infection.
"Playing tug, fetch, and chasing his ball are probably days gone by," Wilk said.
The first time the three met was in downtown Saginaw at the Temple Theater. At the time, the Saginaw Police Department was going to get rid of its canine unit.
Jody Wilk and the Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association stepped in and fundraised enough money to save the unit.
"We, we ran a lot of calls, hundreds of calls throughout the career. A lot of good apprehensions, we did a lot of narcotics searches, and some, some great work occurred over those years," Stacer said.
When the dogs leave the service, the association continues to help. Canjo's treatment put them $10,000 in the hole, a number Stacer and Wilk have to fundraise back.
"Thank God for the surgery because if it wasn't for the surgery who knows where we would be even at this day. You know, over a month later, he, he probably wouldn't be walking. So, it was pricey, but I think that it was really the only thing, the only option that we had," Stacer said.
