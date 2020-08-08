Former Saginaw Spirit and Guelph Storm player Adam Comrie has died.
His professional Austrian hockey team reported that he died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Virginia on the evening of Aug. 7.
The OHL says they are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of Comrie.
Comrie was born in Ontario, Canada and was selected for the ninth round of the 2006 OHL Priority Selection by the Saginaw Spirit.
He spent the 2019-20 season with Klagenfurter AC where he led the club to a league title in 2018-19.
He was also a third round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2008.
You can read more from the OHL here.
Comrie was 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.