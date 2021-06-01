The Michigan State Police have issued a warrant against Lisa Stoffel, the former Saginaw County Animal Control Director, on allegations of embezzlement.
Stoffel is being charged with one count of embezzling more than $1,000, but less than $20,000.
At this time, Stoffel has not been arraigned on the charge. Stoffel resigned as the director in July of 2018.
