A former assistant prosecutor in Shiawassee County has been charged with drunk driving.
At the beginning of August, Christopher Brown arrived to work under the influence of alcohol, the Attorney General’s Office said.
Brown arrived at his office nearly two hours after being due in court for a closing argument and admitted to being under the influence, the AG’s office said, adding Brown blew a .113 during a preliminary breath test.
Officials searched Brown’s vehicle and discovered he had two loaded firearms with him, the AG’s office said.
Brown has been charged with one count of operating under the influence of alcohol, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence.
“Those who swear to uphold the law must also adhere to its principles,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office stands ready to hold accountable anyone who fails to abide by their oath.”
Brown is due back in court on Dec. 13 for an in-person pretrial hearing.
