A former Shiawassee County employee has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff.
Sheriff Brian BeGole said the lawsuit claims that the former employee, Kathleen McGuckin, was fired because she was a whistleblower.
CLICK HERE for the lawsuit **Editor's note: Click on the PDF to read the full suit***
According to Sheriff BeGole, the plaintiff did not complain to the sheriff or the sheriff’s command regarding the abuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) by any employee.
LEIN is used by law enforcement agencies to track criminal history including arrests, convictions, and driving records.
The suit claims the plaintiff felt it was unlawful for a special deputy to have access to police equipment and information, including LEIN.
The sheriff's office said it conducted a thorough investigation of the LEIN at the department and confirmed that the special deputy did not use or try to use LEIN for personal or inappropriate reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.