A former employee of the Shiawassee County Jail filed a lawsuit against the sheriff.
Sheriff Brian BeGole said the lawsuit claims that the former employee was fired because she was a whistleblower.
According to Sheriff BeGole, the plaintiff did not complain to the sheriff or the sheriff’s command regarding the abuse of the Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN) by any employee.
LEIN is used by law enforcement agencies to track criminal history including arrests, convictions, and driving records.
“This lawsuit is nothing but an attempt to misrepresent the facts surrounding the Plaintiff’s termination,” Sheriff BeGole said.
The sheriff's office said it conducted a thorough investigation of the LEIN at the department and confirmed that a special deputy did not use or try to use LEIN for personal or inappropriate reasons.
