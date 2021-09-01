A former employee of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state.
Joseph Pettit, who was charged earlier this year, pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement more than $100,000 and one forgery-related charge.
“This plea brings us one step closer to securing accountability in this case, and therefore, justice for the people of Michigan,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “State employees serve the many operations that keep Michigan running for our millions of residents. Abusing that responsibility will not be tolerated by my office.”
As part of the plea, Pettit is expected to serve prison time, which will be determined at his sentencing on Nov. 17. He will also be responsible for full restitution, which totals $855,690, the Attorney General’s Office said.
