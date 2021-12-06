A suspect is in custody after a threat on social media was directed at Owosso Public Schools.
On Dec. 4, the Owosso Police Department received multiple calls and notifications regarding the threat from an individual to the school district.
After the investigation, the suspect was lodged in the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of false report or threat of terrorism. The suspect is a former Owosso Public Schools student who now lives in Saginaw County.
The investigation will be sent to the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
