On Dec. 4 at 7:05 a.m., the Owosso Police Department received several reports of a social media post from an individual threatening to shoot up the high school on Monday morning, Dec. 6, according to Prosecutor Scott Koerner.
Police investigated the threat and identified the juvenile suspect, a former student from Owosso Public Schools. The suspect was placed in a juvenile detention facility and was charged with false report or threat of terrorism, Koerner said.
The suspect will be in court on Wednesday, Dec. 8, where it will be decided if they should stay in custody.
“False report or threat of terrorism cases are taken very seriously by my office and offenders will be brought to justice,” Koerner said. “The disruption, fear, and chaos these incidents cause cannot be tolerated.”
