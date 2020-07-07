As COVID-19 cases continue to climb both nationally and locally, the future of education and what the new schoolyear will look like is still up in the air.
"Schools have a lot of challenges finding capable personnel to mediate whatever circumstances may lay in front of them in the future," said Craig Douglas said.
Douglas, retired superintendent at Carrollton schools and retired Dean of Education at SVSU, says he knows one thing for certain, there will be a need for more employees, especially substitute teachers.
"Let’s say hypothetically I’m teaching mathematics and I end up testing positive, the health department will have guidelines for the schools that will guide them in treating me,” Douglas said. “Likely it will mean I’ll be on the "shelf," out of action for a period. It might be 10 or 14 days, whatever the incubation period is and that's assuming that I recover, and I bounce back fine. So, there's going to be a need for somebody to go in and take my math class over."
He says having this need for more substitute workers isn't necessarily a bad thing, and realizing the shortage now, could help people who may be interested in substitute teaching get better prepared.
"One soft suggestion I’ve thought of in terms of back-filling might be some of our undergraduates in our local colleges and universities,” he said. “That's because the threshold to substitute teaching is only 60 semester hours of credit which is a pretty low benchmark and arguably many sophomores would meet that benchmark. So, maybe that's an opportunity for some of our young, bright, college students to swing into some of these substitute roles."
