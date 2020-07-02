As kids head back to school in the fall, wearing masks will be required. School officials will have to figure out how to enforce the new guidelines.
"I would expect that there will be some strategies, some assistance provided for face masks and other PPE that goes along with it," Craig Douglas said.
Douglas is a retired school superintendent of Carrollton public schools and retired dean of the College of Education at Saginaw Valley State University.
Douglas discussed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "return to school roadmap" released earlier this week.
When in-person learning takes place, students wearing masks will be required in most situations. We asked Douglas what he would do to enforce wearing a mask at school.
"I think I would call upon stakeholders in the community, and I know schools are starting to do that,” he said. “I would ask for help from the health department and health officials because it is a health safety issue, it's not so much an educational issue. And then I would get consensus for any local aspects to it, whether it's by building or by grade level. And I would ask for support from the school board so it's public, it's transparent, it's with input. And once it's known, I think acceptance will be much more widespread."
Douglas acknowledges that in many instances it will be up to teachers to make sure their students adhere to the mask requirement.
"I would support the teachers, they do have a lot on their plate,” Douglas said. “And I would point out that it's a health safety issue for them as well as for the students."
