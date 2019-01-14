A former Michigan teacher was arrested and charged with multiple sexual assault charges.
Heather Winfield, 38, was arrested on Jan. 11 after an investigation between the Michigan State Police and the Alpena City Police.
The investigation initially began during Winfield’s tenure with Alpena Public Schools and concerns allegations from 2016 through July 2018, according to MSP.
Winfield was charged with the following:
- Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13.
- First-degree criminal sexual conduct during the commission of a felony.
- Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child between 13 and 15.
- Second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child younger than 13.
- Accosting a minor for immoral purposes.
- Using a computer to commit a crime.
- She faces a possible sentence of life in prison if she is convicted.
Winfield’s next court date has not been set.
