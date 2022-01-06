A former mid-Michigan township clerk is under investigation after she claimed there was a break-in at the township office and ballots were damaged.
She has since resigned from that position but is now holding a key position in the county supervising elections.
Flint Township Supervisor Karyn Miller talked about the investigation into former township clerk Kathy Funk.
"What did the lieutenant say? Tampering or something like that? That didn't come from this office. We didn't go to the police with that. It all started with Kathy making a claim that there was a break-in," Miller said.
Miller said Funk called authorities claiming a break-in occurred at the township hall in August 2020. During that incident, a canvas bag containing a couple hundred ballots was damaged.
Michigan State Police investigated Funk and gave the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office a warrant request packet. Prosecutor David Leyton recused himself from the case and it is now in the hands of the state attorney general.
Funk resigned in November and is currently the Genesee County election supervisor. Miller said she got a lot of complaints from residents about how Funk handled the August 2020 primary.
"She was here after hours, after the building was closed, in the evening, alone by herself in her office with the ballots. That occurred on many occasions. Weekends, Sundays, she was here a lot of times. And she by law, has the right to do that," Miller said.
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason confirmed Funk is still the Genesee County election supervisor. He referred all other questions about Funk to her attorney. TV5 contacted her attorney and he had no comment.
As for Gleason, he has been under investigation for a little over two years. It began when the Genesee County Sheriff's Office received a complaint about Gleason allegedly attempting to backdate some vital records.
"Once we put the case together in mid-2020, it was turned over to the Attorney General's Office for review, who assigned it to the Tuscola County prosecutor, who currently has it and we're waiting disposition," Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
TV5 reached out to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene and he said he would not comment on the case.
Gleason sent this statement to TV5 about his investigation:
“It’s been two years. I have never been charged with anything. Ever. I quit communicating with my attorney over this issue many months ago. Those investigators would have contacted my attorney if any issues were active. I never did anything that was done inappropriately.”
At time of publication, no criminal charges have been filed, or may ever be filed, against Gleason or Funk.
For her part, Miller wants the investigation into Funk to come to a swift resolution.
"I think we're in the middle of all this. And until it's either dismissed, because either nothing happened and it's dismissed, or anything comes of it, we're just kind of like hanging out there in limbo," Miller said.
