A former Mid-Michigan township clerk was sentenced to jail for embezzlement.
Maxine Brink, former clerk for Midland County's Mills Township, was sentenced on Oct. 10 to 30 days in jail with credit for one day already served.
She was sentenced for one count of embezzlement/public over $50 and one count of financial transaction device/retain without consent.
Brink was also ordered to pay $27,408.92 in restitution.
She will be on probation for two years after she gets out of jail.
You can read our previous story on Brink here.
