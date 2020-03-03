Our former anchor Carrie Sharp said she and her family are safe after a tornado ripped through Nashville overnight.
“A tornado came very close to us and damaged our small town extensively,” Carrie wrote on Facebook.
The tornado has left at least eight people dead and caused severe damage to downtown Nashville.
READ MORE: At least 8 killed as tornadoes rip through Nashville, central Tennessee
The storm also damaged some polling stations that were moved only hours before Super Tuesday voting was set to start.
