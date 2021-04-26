30 years ago, two Bay City police officers were tragically killed in an ambush on the city's east side. A former TV5 photographer was headed to the scene of the shooting when he says one of the suspects waved him down as he was driving.

A memory burned into former TV5 photographer Tom Knaub about Raymond Rexer and Terry Jablonski.

“There's a lot of things about bad cop, good cop. They were both good officers,” Knaub said.

Two bay city police officers gunned down 30 years ago today while responding to a neighborhood disturbance involving John and Jeffery Knapp. Two brothers they were familiar with and their criminal records for minor offenses.

Knaub was working that day and remembers being paged to contact the newsroom immediately.

“They said get to Bay City there’s been two police officers shot,” Knaub said.

Rexer, a married father of two and 14-year police veteran and Jablonski, a 23-year veteran also a father of two and engaged to be married for a second time, had been caught in a hail of bullets.

While on his way to the scene, Knaub spotted a man waving him down. It turned out to be one of the suspects, John Knapp.

“As I stop, I pull up, he opens the door and he goes I need you to take me to the police I’m the guy they’re looking for I just shot two cops,” Knaub said.

Having little time to sink that statement in, Knaub agreed to take him to the police station.

“As we’re driving on the scanner it comes across very clearly and the police are saying “we can’t find the rifle and I still don’t know if this guy is nuts or what. And he goes oh my god it’s underneath the couch and it wasn’t ten seconds later I hear oh we got it, it’s under the couch,” Knaub said.

Knaub said despite the realization that the man next to him was wanted for shooting two officers, he didn't feel threatened.

“He was very distraught very remorseful, very sad very scared,” Knaub said.

John Knapp was taken into custody, is brother Jeff eventually surrendered.

Knaub later found out he knew one of the victims, officer Rexer.

“Very compassionate very caring very caring of the people and it was truly a tragedy to lose him like that. He and terry both,” Knaub said.

Looking back, he can appreciate how chance gave him an unexpectedly important role on a tragic day.

“Make sure that the people that harmed two of Bay City's finest were brought to justice,” Knaub said.