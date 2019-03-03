A 32-year-old man identified by police as the victim of a fatal shooting was an assistant basketball coach at the University of Massachusetts-Boston campus who once played at the University of Michigan.
Boston police say Kendric Price was shot several times early Saturday morning in the city's Dorchester neighborhood and pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and investigators are urging anyone with information to contact the department's homicide unit.
UMass-Boston said in a statement that Price was a "great young coach" who worked with the men's basketball program.
Records show Price, a forward, was a member of the University of Michigan basketball team for two seasons between 2005 and 2007.
The Boston native had also been a prep school standout at Buckingham Brown & Nichols.
(0) comments
