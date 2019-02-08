Lawmakers, former presidents and thousands more are honoring former Michigan Congressman John Dingell.
The 92-year-old died at his home in Dearborn on Thursday, Feb. 7.
Dingell represented parts of southeast Michigan for nearly 60 years in Congress before retiring in 2014 as the longest serving Congressman in American history.
Dingell was a champion for affordable healthcare and helped pass landmark legislation like the Clean Water Act.
The auto industry was also close to his heart.
“His death is very unfortunate and very sad,” said Steve Dawes, assistant director of Region 1D.
Dawes said Dingell’s death has caused him to reflect on the difference he made in Mid-Michigan.
“Just what he did for the automotive industry. What he has done for this state, what he’s done for this country. John was a very big civil rights person, a very big environmentalist,” Dawes said.
Dawes said if it wasn’t for Dingell working for the automotive industry in Flint, things would look a lot different.
Dawes credits Dingell for pushing for the automotive government bailout in 2008, which helped the Flint Assembly Plant stay afloat.
“There was no plan B. It had to be loaning General Motors and Chrysler the money or they would not be in existence as they are today. John was a proponent of that,” Dawes said.
It’s a somber day, but Dawes celebrates Dingell’s life because he said it was a life well lived.
“He believed that the people elected him. And even the people that didn’t, he needed to serve them people. And that’s what he did,” Dawes said.
A public visitation for Dingell will be held on Monday at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.
Dingell will later be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. A funeral will also be held in Washington.
