George Huffman III was found guilty on multiple charges according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Huffman was charged with child abuse, accosting a child, and using a computer to commit a crime.
He was one of 48 other suspects arrest by the GHOST task force last year.
According to Leyton, he was a U.S. Senate candidate from the taxpayer party.
