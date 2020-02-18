The first defendant stemming from the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
George Huffman III was found guilty of child sexually abusive activity on Friday, Jan. 17.
Huffman, a former U.S. Senate candidate from the taxpayer party, was one of 48 suspects arrested by the GHOST task force in 2019.
Huffman and others were utilizing content on the dark web in an attempt to set up meetings with children to engage in sexual activity with them, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton previously told TV5.
He was sentenced to 36 months to 20 years in prison on Feb. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.