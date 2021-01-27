A former United Auto Workers leader was sentenced to prison and will be forced to pay more than $300,000 in restitution.
Edward “Nick” Robinson was given a reduced sentence because he cooperated with investigators and helped put away his co-conspirators.
Officials said Robinson went undercover during their investigation and helped expose the corruption amongst higher union leaders.
His cooperation helped secure convictions for two former UAW presidents, Gary Jones and Dennis Williams and regional director Vance Williams.
Robinson was sentenced to 12 months in prison and is required to pay $342,000 in restitution.
Of the restitution money, $300,000 will go to the UAW and $42,000 will go to IRS for failure to pay taxes.
Robinson served as the Midwest CAP and director of labor and employment training.
“The Court’s sentence today demonstrates that individuals who accept responsibility and engage in extraordinary and significant efforts to aid in the investigation of criminal activity will receive a reduced sentence,” said United States Attorney Matthew Schneider. “The Court’s sentence also ensures that full restitution will be paid to the UAW and its membership for Robinson’s criminal activity.”
