A former United Auto Workers union president plead guilty in federal court Wednesday.
During the plea hearing Dennis Williams admitted he conspired with at least six other senior UAW officials in a multi-year conspiracy to embezzle union money, according to United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.
It’s believed they embezzled UAW dues between 2010 and September 2019, Schneider said.
Williams was president of the International UAW between June 2014 and June 2018.
UAW officials concealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenditures in the cost of UAW conferences held in Palm Springs, California, Coronado, California, and Missouri.
Williams and others used the conferences to conceal the use of UAW funds to pay for on lavish entertainment and personal spending, according to Schneider.
Williams also admitted to using the money for multi-month long stays at private villas in Palm Springs, cigars, golfing apparel, green fees at golf courses, and high-end liquor and meals.
He faces upto the five years in prison and $250,000 in fines.
Williams is the 15th defendant convicted in the UAW corruption case.
