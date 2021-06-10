The former president of the International United Auto Workers union was sentenced to 28 months in prison for conspiring with other UAW officials to embezzle union funds.
Gary Jones was convicted of conspiring with six other high-level UAW officials to embezzle money for personal benefit. Jones will serve 28 months in prison, pay $550,000 in restitution to the UAW, $42,000 to the IRS, forfeit $151,377 and pay a $10,000 fine.
Jones served as the president of the UAW between 2018 and 2019. He admitted he and other officials used UAW money for personal expenses, including golf clubs, private villas, cigars golfing apparel, greens fees at golf courses, high-end liquor and meals.
Jones also admitted to conspiracy to embezzle funds from the UAW’s Midwest Community Action Program.
Jones is the 16th defendant convicted in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation into corruption within the UAW.
“Instead of serving the interests of the hard-working men and women of the UAW, Jones conspired with senior UAW officials to embezzle more than $1 million in union funds. Jones spent the embezzled funds on extravagant meals, liquor, golf, and personal travel. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect the financial integrity of labor organizations," said Irene Lindow, special agent in charge of the Chicago region of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.
