Former UAW President Gary Jones is to be arraigned on charges resulting from the union corruption scandal at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
Jones will be arraigned during a video hearing in U.S. District Court in Detroit.
According to the courts, the video arraignment will be conducted by a federal magistrate judge.
They said it will be conducted by video conferencing because federal district courthouses are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
