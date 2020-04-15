Former UAW Vice President Cal Rapson has died.
Rapson's career as a trade unionist began in 1965 when he joined UAW Local 659 while working at the General Motors Chevrolet Engine Plant in Flint.
“Our brother, Cal Rapson, always described himself as a Flint man, but he was far more than that,” UAW President Rory L. Gamble said. “He was an activist, a dedicated leader and a fighter for UAW members and America’s working families.”
Rapson held various elected positions with the UAW prior to being elected as vice president of the international union in June 2002.
“We will always remember Brother Rapson for his many contributions and for never giving up the UAW’s fight for all working families and for his lifetime of service to our union,” Gamble said.
Rapson died on April 15, 2020.
Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich issued the following statement on Rapson's passing:
“Flint lost a friend and a champion in Cal Rapson today. Cal’s life mission was to protect men and women working on the line and he did a damn good job of it. We owe him a true debt of gratitude for his service to our community. May he rest in peace.”
