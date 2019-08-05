The former UAW vice president was sentenced to prison on Monday, Aug. 5 for his conviction for accepting bribes.
Norwood Jewell, 61, of Swartz Creek, was convicted in April for accepting bribes from high-level executives of Fiat Chrysler, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a press release.
Between 2014 and 2016, Jewell was the highest UAW official responsible for administering and negotiating the collective bargaining agreements on behalf of tens of thousands of UAW members employed by Fiat Chrysler, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
"During the course of the conspiracy, Jewell accepted over $90,000 in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler for his own personal benefit, for the benefit of his friends, and for the lavish entertainment of the UAW’s senior leadership. Jewell spent tens of thousands of dollars in Fiat Chrysler money to pay for lavish meals, liquor, and cigars for the personal enjoyment of himself and other senior UAW officials," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release.
Jewell used the money to fund extravagant meals, a three-bedroom villa with a private pool and hot tub, 29 rounds of golf, Disney World tickets, and other forms of entertainment, the attorney's office said.
“Jewell’s actions as an elected UAW official who took tens of thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler amount to a betrayal of the UAW’s members and their families,” Schneider said. “Our office will continue to stand up for the men and women of the union by vigorously prosecuting UAW corruption.”
Jewell was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.