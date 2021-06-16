Former athletes urging the University of Michigan's governing board on Wednesday to launch a full investigation of sexual abuse committed by a late doctor and how the school failed to stop him during his decades on campus.
More survivors are speaking out against the university's actions that allegedly allowed Dr. Robert Anderson to sexual abuse hundreds of students over four decades.
Dozens of former University of Michigan athletes were in Ann Arbor Wednesday demanding the UM Board of Regents to release documents regarding the Dr. Anderson scandal to the Michigan attorney general.
The late University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler's son matt come forward with his own sexual abuse allegations against the team doctor saying his father knew. Other members of the Schembechler family are insisting the late coach did not know.
“The Board of Regents must today authorize the University of Michigan fully and completely cooperate with an independent investigation by Attorney General Dana Nessels office, now,” said Jon Vaughn, former Michigan athlete.
The former athletes and students asking regents to use their meeting Thursday for taking action claiming it's clear there is a broken culture at the university allowing sexual misconduct to continue. Last year, the school settled with victims in another case for $9.25 million.
“So, Board of Regents, so the University of Michigan say my name. Because the time is now for all of you who have been abused here to speak up for justice. We speak because every victim matters. I am not John Doe. I am Jon Vaughn,” Vaughn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.