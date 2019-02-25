William Broomfield, a foreign-policy specialist from Michigan who was in Congress for nearly four decades, has died at age 96.
Broomfield's family released a statement Monday saying he died Feb. 20 in Kensington, Maryland, where he lived. No cause was disclosed.
Oakland County voters first elected Broomfield to the House in 1956. For 18 years, he was the senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Broomfield's family described him as a "fiscal conservative" who believed "democracy equaled freedom."
His family says Broomfield's support was "unwavering" for Israel, Greece and South Korea. Broomfield didn't seek re-election in 1992. The Royal Oak, Michigan, post office was named for him in 2001.
Memorial services will be held in Washington and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Broomfield's wife, Jane, died in 2013.
