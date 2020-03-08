Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making a stop in Flint on Monday, March 9.
No word yet on where and when he will be speaking.
His visit comes the day before people across Michigan will head to the polls to vote for a Democratic nominee for president.
Biden is also scheduled to make stops in Grand Rapids and Detroit Monday.
