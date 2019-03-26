After a lengthy investigation, the former police chief in the Village of Oakley has pleaded guilty to two felonies.
According to the plea agreement in the United States District Court, Robert Reznick admitted guilt to wire fraud and filing a false tax return. It states Reznick made a significant profit from selling guns such as assault rifles and firearms that were customized with an Oakley Police Department badge.
The agreement also states that he obtained more than $10,000 a year in unreported, criminally derived income, showing that he never filed taxes from 2010-13.
Reznick's home was raided in October 2017 by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Court documents state that agents took nine firearms, three bags of money and several pieces of computer equipment from two different properties. A box containing police reservist membership information was also taken from Reznick's garage.
A simple donation to Reznick when he was the small-town police chief granted people an official police badge and an enhanced CPL allowing them to carry firearms in gun-free zones like schools and churches. The donation would make them an Oakley Police Department’s Reserve Officer, officials said.
According to the plea agreement, Reznick will be sentenced to 12-18 months in prison and will have to pay the IRS more than $124,000 in restitution.
No date has been set for sentencing.
