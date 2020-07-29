The state and a foundation are working together to get foster children inside forever homes more quickly.
Michigan will be taking part in a signature program called Wendy’s Wonderful Kids. It will help find adoptive homes for children who have been in foster care the longest and can’t safely return to their families.
The state’s participation was announced by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Dave Thomas Foundation on Wednesday, July 29.
According to MDHHS, the partnership funds 37 adoption professionals to help youth at the highest risk of aging out of foster care, which includes teenagers, children with special needs, and siblings.
“Each day a child spends in foster care waiting for a permanent family is too long,” said JooYeun Chang, executive director of the Children’s Services Agency within MDHHS. “Wendy’s Wonderful Kids has demonstrated success at finding families for children who have waited in foster care the longest, and we are thankful for the opportunity to expand this program in Michigan.”
Orchards Children’s Services and Judson Center Child & Family Services are two MDHHS child welfare partners that are also taking part in the project.
The two will provide adoption resource consultants to use the foundation’s recruitment model, which focuses on finding an adoptive family from the youth’s known network.
“We look forward to working with the State of Michigan as well as Orchards and the Judson Center to serve more children in foster care who are often overlooked and need our help more than ever,” said Rita Soronen, president and CEO of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. “No child should face the COVID-19 crisis, or any other, without the stability and support of a permanent, loving home.”
