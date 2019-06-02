Flint Police tell TV5 a missing 11-year-old boy has been found and is now back at home.
Police say Drashawn Jaevon Harris was found in an abandoned property around 10 a.m. this morning. Authorities say he ran away because his parents had taken away his electronics.
Harris went missing on June 1, at around 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.