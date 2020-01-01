A missing 12-year-old boy in Detroit has been found.
Eric Gayles Jr. went missing on Dec. 31. at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Gayles is 5-feet 2-inches, 120 pounds, with brown complexion and brown hair. He went missing wearing a black jacket, white pants and black shoes.
Police say he is now safe at his home.
