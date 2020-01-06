Home safe!
The Midland Police Department says a missing 14-year-old has been found and is safe.
The police department said Alexis Olivia Germaine, 14, walked away from her home between 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 31.
Officers now say she has been returned home, but gave no further information on where she was found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.