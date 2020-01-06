IMAGE: Alexis Germaine
Home safe!

The Midland Police Department says a missing 14-year-old has been found and is safe.

The police department said Alexis Olivia Germaine, 14, walked away from her home between 8 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Officers now say she has been returned home, but gave no further information on where she was found.

