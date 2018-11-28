IMAGE: Richard Emmendorfer
Source: Hampton Township Police Dept.

Police said a missing Mid-Michigan man who has memory issues has been found, a day after he was last heard from.

Richard Emmendorfer, 88, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 at his home in Bay County’s Hampton Township.

Police now tell TV5 he was found Wednesday morning. His car was stuck in a field near Chesaning.

He is reportedly in good health.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

