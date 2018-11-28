Police said a missing Mid-Michigan man who has memory issues has been found, a day after he was last heard from.
Richard Emmendorfer, 88, was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 at his home in Bay County’s Hampton Township.
Police now tell TV5 he was found Wednesday morning. His car was stuck in a field near Chesaning.
He is reportedly in good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.