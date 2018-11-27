Found safe!
A missing hunter has been found in northern Michigan.
Michigan State Police were called in at 3:30 a.m. to help the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department locate the hunter.
MSP now says he managed to walk himself out of the woods a little after 7 a.m. after seeing some vehicle emergency lights.
The man’s name have has not been released.
