Police have found the man they say is wanted in the murder of Martina Marlo Martinez, according to Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers said Denziel "Dee" Williams-Boyd has been found.
The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County was called to a shooting on July 13 at 2:24 a.m. in the Torrey Hills Mobile Home Park, that’s near Torrey and Hill Roads.
Once there, they found Martina Marlo Martinez, 19, murdered.
Officials then asked for help finding Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, 20.
He was wanted on charges of homicide-murder first degree-premeditated.
Williams-Boyd is 6’ and weighs around 185 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.