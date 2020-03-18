Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF) announced the Greater Flint Urgent Relief Fund to support local nonprofits.
The fund was established by a coalition of philanthropic, government, and business partners.
According to the foundation, the purpose of the fund is to quickly coordinate and provide resources to nonprofit organizations that are working with communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
“CFGF and United Way will work with a host of fund partners to ensure the fund has maximum scope and impact,” said Isaiah M. Oliver, CFGF President, and CEO. “What we know for sure is that people-serving organizations are going to need additional support to navigate the uncertainties caused by this global pandemic. Our goal is to be as nimble and flexible as possible in ensuring that critical services are received by those most at risk in our community.”
The fund will provide flexible grant resources to nonprofits working to meet the basic needs of their communities.
CFGF said a local advisory committee is being established to advise grants from the fund as community needs emerge and gaps in service become clearer.
“The urgency of this Fund ensures that donations will be used in the most effective way to help area nonprofit organizations manage through the current crisis,” said Jamie Gaskin, Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Genesee County.
“Fund partners understand the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to have a significant impact on individuals and families in Greater Flint,” Oliver said. “We are working as quickly as possible to move resources to community-based organizations that are directly supporting local families and residents who are most affected.”
CFGF encourage institutions, companies, funders, and donors to contribute and help support local nonprofits now when they need it most.
“To ensure that we can coordinate and share resources as quickly as possible, donors may not restrict their gifts to an individual grantee,” said Karima Amlani, Transitional Vice President of Development at CFGF. “If you have a specific organization you would like to support, we encourage you to give directly to that organization.”
Details on how nonprofits might request and access grants from the Greater Flint Urgent Response Fund will be announced soon.
Gifts to the Greater Flint Urgent Relief Fund may be made online at www.cfgf.org. Philanthropic and business partners please contact Karima Amlani at kamlani@cfgf.org or call 810.767.3653.
For general questions about the fund please email relieffund@cfgf.org.
