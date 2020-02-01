DETROIT (AP) - A Chinese American ceramicist has been awarded a $50,000 lifetime achievement award from the Kresge Foundation.
The foundation, based in the Detroit suburb of Troy, said Marie Woo is the 12th Detroit-area artist to be selected as a Kresge Eminent Artist.
The unrestricted prize is given annually to recognize exceptional work, professional achievement, significant impact on art form and generous contributions to Detroit's cultural environment.
The Seattle native came to Detroit in 1956 to study.
Woo's work is included in collections in numerous museums, including the Detroit Institute of Arts, Alfred Ceramic Museum, Mills College Museum of Art and The Saint Petersburg Stieglitz State Academy of Art and Design.
