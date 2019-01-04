A foundation started by "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller is giving a $1 million grant to the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit.
Mosaic says that the Seller-Lehrer Family Foundation grant will be distributed over five years and will fund its summer camp and a middle school program.
The annual funding will support up to 200 camp scholarships. Funding also will be set aside for an endowment to support future programs.
Seller is a Detroit-area native. He started the foundation along with Josh Lehrer, a photographer and documentarist.
"Hamilton" is an award-winning take on the nation's first U.S. treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton. It has been cheered for reclaiming the nation's founding story with a multicultural cast.
The nonprofit Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit was founded 27 years ago.
