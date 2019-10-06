Hydration stations and security cameras will be installed in an affordable assisted living center in Detroit as part of a more than $26,000 gift from the United Methodist Retirement Communities Foundation.
Two hydration stations will be added to the Thome Rivertown Neighborhood common living areas. The cameras will be integrated into the facility's existing security system.
Thome Rivertown Neighborhood on the city's eastside is a partnership between the United Methodist Retirement Communities Foundation and other senior care organizations. It features 80 assisted living apartments, and services and programs that serve more than 750 low-income older adults each year.
The gift is part of the foundation's fundraising efforts supporting the Rivertown Resident Services Fund.
