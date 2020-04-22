The Bay Area Community Foundation is providing loans to nonprofits in Bay and Arenac counties to help ease the financial burden the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.
The foundation is providing up to $250,000 in loans to local nonprofits.
The two-year loans will have a 0 percent interest rate for the first year and 1 percent after that.
"There will be no prepayment penalty or administrative fee, and each nonprofit can request up to $20,000," the foundation said in a press release.
“All of our nonprofits are vital to this community,” the Foundation’s President and CEO Diane Fong said. “We’re especially grateful for those serving on the frontlines during this pandemic. As we come out of it—and we will—we will gather with one another at community events, participate in arts and culture, enjoy and protect the environment, build homes, and preserve our area’s history. Our local nonprofit partners help us to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.