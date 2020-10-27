Two foundations have donated thousands of dollars to help make sure Flint residents can send it their vote safely.
NBA hometown hero Kyle Kuzma worked with Mayor Sheldon Neeley to secure the donation and help determine where the funds were needed most.
When the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation heard about their work, it decided to step up.
"We are so happy to join with Kyle to continue our support for the people of Flint,” said Sherrie Deans, Executive Director of the NBPA Foundation.
The Kyle Kuzma Foundation and the NBPA Foundation have donated $10,000 to install and secure more absentee voter drop boxes throughout the city of Flint.
“Kyle Kuzma and the National Basketball Players Association are true community champions,” Neeley said. “I’ve watched him for years and long appreciated his talent, but I have been even more impressed seeing his strong spirit and true commitment to the City of Flint. He is a Flintstone through and through.”
Residents can drop off their absentee ballots at the following six locations:
- Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St.
- Flint Police Station, 210 E. Fifth St.
- Fire Station 3, 1525 Martin Luther King Ave.
- Fire Station 5, 3402 Western Road
- Fire Station 6, 716 West Pierson Road
- Fire Station 8, 202 East Atherton Road
City hall is also open for in-person voting seven days a week.
For more voter information, residents can call the City Clerk Election Division at (810) 766-7414.
