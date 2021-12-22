A local community is mourning the loss of a young entrepreneur.

Founder of GoodBoy Clothing in Flint, Oaklin Mixon, passed away Tuesday night after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We got the text about Oaklin passing and it's just a huge blow," said James Shuttleworth, a friend of Mixon.

"It was just a shock. It's heartbreaking,” said Levelin Hunter, another friend of Mixon.

"My brother told me about it today and it literally hits you," said Jeron Dotson, co-owner of the Poke Bowl.

The sudden death has hit the Flint community. Friends tell TV5 Oaklin Mixon was 38 years old when he died Tuesday night due to complications from COVID-19.

"He had the biggest smile, the most infectious laugh, and he loved everybody," Hunter said.

"Just this bigger than life guy. Huge laugh, huge smile," Shuttleworth said.

TV5 last spoke with Mixon when he placed in the top two of AT&T's National Small Business Agility Test and got to hear that laugh of his.

"I'm on cloud like 100 right now," Mixon said back in 2016.

Mixon founded the Flint clothing company GoodBoy.

"He lived up to his brand. GoodBoy, excellent guy," Dotson said.

Mixon poured himself into his beloved city.

"He was a king in Flint. He was always pushing good culture, always pushing entrepreneurship, always pushing community and coming together and bringing forth change here in Flint," Hutner said.

"He was a true visionary. He was someone who blazed his own path," Dotson said.

His friends said his business was important, but one thing came before everything else.

"More important than GoodBoy, more important than the business, the most important thing to Oaklin was just being a father," Shuttleworth said.

Mixon leaves behind five children.

"If you really, really knew Oaklin, you knew everything he did was for his children," Dotson said.

One of Mixon's decades-long friends said his legacy will forever be woven into the community he so deeply loved.

"Make sure we continue his memory, his drive of really entrepreneurship culture and good culture. GoodBoy," Hunter said.

There has been a GoFundMe started to raise funds for Mixon's children. If you would like to donate you can here.