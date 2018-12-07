The founder of the Krzysiak House Restaurant in Bay City died on Friday, Dec. 7.
Don Krzysiak founded the Polish restaurant with his wife Lois in 1979. With a handful of employees at the time they served up traditional Polish and American cuisine.
It has been a staple in Bay City's southend ever since.
Today the business employs more than 70 people and serves as many as 900 customers day.
The restaurant announced Krzysiak's death on its Facebook page Friday night.
There will be a memorial service at the Ambrose Funeral Home in Bay City on Sunday, Dec. 9 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another service will be held at Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish-St. Hyacinth Church on Monday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The funeral mass for Krzysiak will be celebrated on Monday at 1 p.m.
He was 74-years-old.
