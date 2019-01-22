The founder of an online charter school has been charged with embezzlement and running a criminal operation.
Nancy Paris, founder of the Paris Academy, was charged with four counts including embezzlement of $100,000 or more.
Her boyfriend, Jeffrey Machiela, was also charged with the same four counts. He was also charged for being in possession of a felony firearm.
The Paris Academy has offices in Saginaw and Grand Rapids. It was under investigation by state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.