A Mid-Michigan man has decided to shut down his group that delivers Thanksgiving meals to families in need.
For four years, Turkey Warriors bought and delivered Thanksgiving dinners throughout the area.
A man who calls himself “Turkey Bob” started the group and announced on Facebook Monday he would be shutting it down.
Bob said he’s shutting down the group after being mistreated by people he was trying help.
He said he’s put more than $20,000 of his own money into feeding people and the group has spent nearly $45,000 over the past four years.
They bought and delivered 1,809 meals.
Bob said he started the group to help others and teach his children about giving back. So, Bob said he’s teaching his kids a new life lesson, “That's to not let anyone take advantage of you.”
