It’s not your typical protest. There were no chants, no posters, not even marching.
But 20 or so people, including employees, stood outside Founders Taproom for a peaceful protest.
“We are here also for us, the employees,” Mario Cabrera said. “We are a part of Detroit and Detroit is a part of us.”
It’s a message Cabrera said he, along with his co-workers, wanted to deliver in light of negative attention towards Founders Taproom.
Founders Brewing Company confirms the taproom will not be apart of the Michigan Brewers Fall Beer Festival.
Several employees were asked about the lawsuit, including Cabrera.
“I’m not willing to speak on that, I’m sorry,” Cabrera said. “I cannot. That’s just something that I don’t feel comfortable speaking on.”
The lawsuit states that former employee Tracy Evans worked at Founders from 2014 to 2018 and was fired shortly after telling a supervisor he was going to meet with human resources to discuss a racist work environment.
Now the lawsuit also says co-workers used racial slurs around Evans and the company called the printer that managers used the “white guy printer” while naming the printer that general employees used the “black guy” printer.
Meanwhile, employees at the protest say Founders Taproom is a place for everyone.
“I just hope that people are willing to support Founders and support us because we love what we do,” Cabrera said.
The case took a turn this week when a deposition was leaked.
In it, the Taproom’s general manager wouldn’t acknowledge if the employee at the center of the lawsuit was black.
The workers are still being paid during the closure, but they wanted to make a point.
