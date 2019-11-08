Michigan-based Founders Brewing Company announced it will reopen its Detroit taproom early next year.
The taproom was temporarily closed last month amid outrage and boycotts over a deposition in a racial discrimination lawsuit.
Founders said it closed the Detroit taproom for the safety of its workers.
The lawsuit, which was filed by a former promotions manager for Founders claimed the company tolerated a “racist internal corporate culture.”
The brewery denied most of the allegations and settled the lawsuit last week.
The company announced Thursday it will donate all of its profits from the reopened Detroit taproom to local non-profits through at least the year 2022.
“We love what we do, we love all the people, and we love to do, to do good. I mean, bear is a great motivator for people to inspire people,” said Mike Stevens, Co-Founder and CEO, Founders Brewing Co.
Founders announced it hired a consulting company to help Founders create a company-wide diversity and inclusion strategy.
It will also hire a firm to do an independent audit of the workplace to decide if any improvements need to be made.
It will also hire a new General Manager.
